DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a tire shop in New Lebanon Monday morning.

According to the New Lebanon Fire Department, crews responded to a fire just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 14200 block of Dayton-Eaton Pike in Jackson Township.

Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and fire coming from a tire shop. Crews were able to contain the fire Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

