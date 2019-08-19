Crews conduct recycling checks in Centerville as part of pilot program

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Centerville is making sure its residents know what should and shouldn’t go into their recycling bins.

Crews conducted curbside cart checks Monday as part of the city’s “Feet on the Street” recycling initiative.

It’s part of a six week pilot program in the City of Centerville funded by a $3,000 grant through the Ohio EPA and Montgomery County.

When people put items in their recycling bins that don’t belong, crews will tag the bin with an “oops” tag. Officials say recyclables in plastic bags are the main reason people are tagged.

“We don’t want you to put your things or stuff in plastic bags or even put the plastic bags in the recycling cart. They’re actually a hazard,” says John Woodman, a Program Specialist with Montgomery County Environmental Services. “It actually increases the work, increases the cost associated with separating those materials out.”

Crews call materials that don’t belong in the recycling bin “contamination.”

“At the beginning of the program we did a test where they measured our rate of contamination,” states Doug Spitler, Public Works Director for the City of Centerville. “It was 19%.”

The goal of the program is to reduce that contamination rate.

“It would be nice to get below 15%. Approaching 10% would be great, but that’s pretty aggressive. Nationwide contamination rates are about 30%, so starting at 19% is good,” says Spitler.

Click here to find out which materials are recyclable.

