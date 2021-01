WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a house fire Saturday morning.

West Carrollton and Moraine firefighters were on scene of the fire that happened around 9:40 a.m. on Ormand Road.

There wasn’t much damage done to the home, but firefighters did cut a hole in the roof to let the smoke out.

The owner of the home was able to get out uninjured.

The West Carrollton Fire Chief said the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue. The incident is under investigation.