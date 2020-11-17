Crews called to vacant house fire on Findlay Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews arrived to put out a fire in a vacant house on Findlay Street. (WDTN/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Findlay Street after a fire broke out in a vacant home Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 2:40 p.m when fire and smoke were spotted coming from the two story structure.

No one was injured during the incident. The fire cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS