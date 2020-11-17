Crews called to vacant house fire on Findlay Street

Crews arrived to put out a fire in a vacant house on Findlay Street. (WDTN/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Findlay Street after a fire broke out in a vacant home Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 2:40 p.m when fire and smoke were spotted coming from the two story structure.

No one was injured during the incident. The fire cause of the fire is still under investigation.

