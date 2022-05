CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in Clayton Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at North Main Street and Garber Road at 7:49 p.m.

Dispatchers said medics are at the scene but no one has been transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.