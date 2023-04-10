Correction: A prior edition of this article included the incorrect date. The correct date is April 10. This error has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews tackled a blaze in a Tipp City home Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Miami County Dispatch, crews from the fire department were called to the 700 block of Cheyenne Place in Tipp City just after 7:15 a.m. on Monday, April 10. Crews quickly tackled the blaze and extinguished it.

No one was injured in the fire, dispatch said. At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.

This incident remains under investigation.