DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a reported house fire in Dayton Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Melba Street.

Authorities said the smoke alarm was set off by unattended food left on the stove. The sprinklers in the home were also set off.

There were no major issues due to the fire.