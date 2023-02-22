DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., crews were called to a home on the 5500 block of Old U.S. 35 in Jamestown. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, crews on the scene reported the home was fully involved in flames.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said that no civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the blaze.