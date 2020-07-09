Crews called to house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a house fire in Miamisburg Thursday morning.
Fire fighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Cottage Avenue in Miamisburg around 7:50 am Thursday.
Montgomery County Dispatchers told 2 NEWS heavy smoke was seen coming from the second floor of a vacant home.
2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.