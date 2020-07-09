Crews called to house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a house fire in Miamisburg Thursday morning.

Fire fighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Cottage Avenue in Miamisburg around 7:50 am Thursday.

Montgomery County Dispatchers told 2 NEWS heavy smoke was seen coming from the second floor of a vacant home.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.