DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a heavy fire at a home in Harrison Township on Wednesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the 400 block of Shiloh Drive after a call came in around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatch reported that AES Ohio has been contacted.

Initial reports say the fire broke out in the front bedroom, however, there is no information on the cause at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.