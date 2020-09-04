Crews called to fire at former Harrison Twp. night club

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a fire at the site of the former night club The Harem Friday morning.

The fire was reported in the 5800 block of N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township around 6 am Friday by a 911 caller who said flames were seen coming from the roof. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 7:30 am Friday.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.