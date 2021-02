DAYTON Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to the scene of an electrical fire at a house on Monday.

Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS crews were called to the home on the 1300 block of Rangeley Avenue at 10:30 a.m. after reports of smoke seen coming from the second story.

When crews arrived, they found an active fire in the attic and quickly put it out.

A smoke detector in the home alerted residents of the fire. No one was injured during the incident.

The fire is under investigation.