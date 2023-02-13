DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A church building caught fire Monday morning, authorities said.

Just before 9 a.m., Dayton Fire Department crews were called to The Church at Wayne Avenue for a fire, authorities said. This two-story building is located on the 1400 block of Wayne Avenue, near the intersection with Pierce Street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.

At this time, it is unknown what events may have led up to the fire.

This incident remains under investigation.