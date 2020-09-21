Arson suspected in Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a fire at a milti-family home in Dayton Monday morning.

The fire happened around 6:30 am Monday in the 4300 block of Fair Oaks Road. Officials on the scene told 2 NEWS a chair outside an apartment was on fire around 3 am which cause some smoke damage but no fire was found.

Crews were called back later around 6:30 a.m. when smoldering wood in a foundation started a fire at another apartment. That apartment was vacant and no one was hurt.

Firefighters evacuated other residents from the building but they were all able to return to their homes. Arson is suspected, according to officials, and the fire remains under investigation.