Crews call early morning dumpster fire in Dayton ‘suspicious’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials in Dayton are calling a dumpster fire that broke out early Tuesday morning ‘suspicious.’

The fire broke out shortly before 6 am in the 400 block of Maryland Ave. near Ray Street in Dayton. Crews originally responded to reports of a structure fire but instead found a dumpster on fire.

Knockdown of the fire was quick, according to officials, although they do believe it was ‘suspicious.’ The incident remains under investigation.

