Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Cat. 5 Dorian pounds Bahamas, crawling toward Florida

Crews call early morning dumpster fire in Dayton ‘suspicious’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dumpster Fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials in Dayton are calling a dumpster fire that broke out early Tuesday morning ‘suspicious.’

The fire broke out shortly before 6 am in the 400 block of Maryland Ave. near Ray Street in Dayton. Crews originally responded to reports of a structure fire but instead found a dumpster on fire.

Knockdown of the fire was quick, according to officials, although they do believe it was ‘suspicious.’ The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS