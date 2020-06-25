Crews break ground on 911 call center in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is one step closer to having its own 911 call center.

Construction crews broke ground on the project on East Home Road in Springfield. It’s a project that has been in the works since 2012.

The Clark County dispatch center will be one central location for cities and townships within the county.

“When you call a number, you’ve got the right place and the reaction to your needs will occur immediately,” said Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes.

So far, the county has borrowed five million dollars for equipment and the facility.