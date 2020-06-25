Crews break ground on 911 call center in Clark County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is one step closer to having its own 911 call center.

Construction crews broke ground on the project on East Home Road in Springfield. It’s a project that has been in the works since 2012.

The Clark County dispatch center will be one central location for cities and townships within the county.

“When you call a number, you’ve got the right place and the reaction to your needs will occur immediately,” said Clark County Commissioner Rick Lohnes.

So far, the county has borrowed five million dollars for equipment and the facility.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS