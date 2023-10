DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton business broke out in flames early Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire at the Legacy Pancake House on North Keowee Street came in around 5:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire reported that heavy flames are showing through the roof.

