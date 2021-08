DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are battling flames at a house in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS Dayton Fire was called to the house on the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue at 7:53 a.m.

There’s been no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the fire has not been made known.

2 NEWS crew on scene can see heavy smoke coming from the damaged home.

We will update this developing story as we receive more information.