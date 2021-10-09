DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled heavy flames at a home in Dayton Saturday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the fire in the 100 block of Sherman Street just after 5 a.m.

The Dayton Fire Department told 2 NEWS crews took over an hour to put the fire out. The chimney of the home fell and the front porch along with the patio were burned off. DFD said the home had already been deemed to have potential to have a fire.

Crews said the goal at the scene was to protect the homes on either side of the house. The people in the nearby homes were displaced due to the fire and will be receiving help from Red Cross.

It is not believed that anyone was home at the time of the fire. No injuries occurred and the fire is currently under investigation.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.