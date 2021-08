DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled flames at a home in Dayton Sunday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS fire crews were called to the home on the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue just before 4:45 a.m. Dispatchers said heavy, ongoing smoke were seen coming from the attic.

The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time. No injuries were reported.