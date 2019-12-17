Crews battling flames at Burger King in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are battling flames at a Burger King restaurant near the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
Beavercreek Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 5:10 pm.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains unclear at this time.
