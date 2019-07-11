Breaking News
Crews battling fire at Springfield business

(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at a business in Springfield.

Officials tells 2 NEWS a fire broke out around 8 pm outside of Tri-State Pallet Inc. on Sherman Avenue.

A company employee at the scene says pallets on the property caught fire but no buildings have been damaged.

No injuries have been reported so far, but officials say multiple vehicles in the area have caught fire, including some school buses.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

