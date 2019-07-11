Breaking News
Crews battling barn fire in Brookville

Crews battling barn fire in Perry Twp.

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Mutual aid has been called to help battle a fire at a barn in Perry Township, according to Englewood dispatch.

The barn is located in the 3200 block of Johnsville Brookville Road between Steck Road and Amity Road.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 1:30 pm.

No injuries were reported.

2 NEWS is working for you to learn more and will have more information when it becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS