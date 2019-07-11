Crews battling barn fire in Perry Twp.

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Mutual aid has been called to help battle a fire at a barn in Perry Township, according to Englewood dispatch.

The barn is located in the 3200 block of Johnsville Brookville Road between Steck Road and Amity Road.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 1:30 pm.

No injuries were reported.

