Crews battled Tipp City mulch company fire Christmas Eve

Multiple fire departments battle a large fire at BR Mulch at 620 Ginghamsburg Road on Christmas Eve. (Miami Valley Today)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — Crews from multiple departments battled a reported large mulch fire south of Tipp City the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Tipp City Fire Department was dispatched to BR Mulch Company at 620 Ginghamsburg Road around 1:30 p.m. on a reported fire at the mulch manufacturing business.

First Responders and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies arriving on the scene reported flames shooting 20-30 feet into the air.

Mutual aid engines and tankers were requested from West Milton, Bethel Township, Vandalia, and Butler Township.

Deputies closed Ginghamsburg Road for nearly an hour due to heavy traffic.

Officials on the scene requested Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers to notify the Ohio EPA reference the blaze.

According to Tipp City Fire Department reports, the fire appears to have originated in, or around, two pieces of machinery, a 20-ton front-end loader and a tub grinder. Both machines were engulfed with flames and destroyed.

The actual material that burned was mostly logs, raw material used in the manufacture of the mulch.

BR Mulch officials told fire investigators that employees were working at the site and, while they never leave the property for lunch, they had left the site to have a Christmas Eve lunch.

Damage is estimated to be around $800,000.

While fire units were on the scene, Troy Fire Department provided mutual aide for a crash on I-75 and a medic run.

Fire units cleared the scene around 5 p.m.

There were no injuries to either employees or firefighters.