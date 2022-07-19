WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house is believed to be a total loss after a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire began sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4000 block of Infirmary Road in West Carrollton.

West Carrolton Fire Chief Chris Barnett reported that one person escaped without injury. Barnett told 2 NEWS crews that the occupant was house sitting during the time of the fire.

Barnett also reported that the house appears to be a total loss.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

