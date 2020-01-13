Crews battle vacant building fire in Trotwood

Breaking News
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled an early morning fire at a vacant building in Trotwood, according to authorities.

The fire started just before 1 am in the 5000 block of West Third Street. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the second floor.

Crews also found two sleeping bags and believe squatters were staying there. There was no electricity running to the building.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

