Crews battle shed fire in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple fire departments were called to a fire in Darke county early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The blaze broke out shortly after 3 am on Chestnut Street in Greenville. When crews arrived on scene, they found the fire at an outdoor shed.

Multiple fire departments were called to contain the fire. No one was injured as a result of the the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

