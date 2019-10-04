Crews battle large mulch fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews spent hours battling a large mulch fire in Dayton overnight.
The fire started just before 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the old Meijer on Harshman Road.
Fire officials have not said what started the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide more information on air, online and on the 2 NEWS app as the story develops.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.