Crews battle large mulch fire in Dayton

Crews battle a large mulch fire in the parking lot of the old Meijer on Harshman Road in Dayton on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews spent hours battling a large mulch fire in Dayton overnight.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the old Meijer on Harshman Road.

Fire officials have not said what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

