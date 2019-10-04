Closings
Crews battle large mulch fire in Dayton

Crews battle a large mulch fire in the parking lot of the old Meijer on Harshman Road in Dayton on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews spent hours battling a large mulch fire in Dayton overnight.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the old Meijer on Harshman Road.

Fire officials have not said what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide more information on air, online and on the 2 NEWS app as the story develops.

