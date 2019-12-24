Crews battle large fire at Dayton residence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled large flames at a home in Dayton.

It started at a residence in the 50 block of Alaska Street just after 5:30 am.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire to start, or if anyone has been injured.

The building is believed to be vacant.

2 NEWS is at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.

