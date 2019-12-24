Breaking News
Crews battle large fire at Dayton residence
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Crews battle large fire at Dayton residence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled large flames at a home in Dayton.

It started at a residence in the 50 block of Alaska Street just after 5:30 am.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire to start, or if anyone has been injured.

The building is believed to be vacant.

2 NEWS is at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS