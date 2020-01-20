Live Now
Crews battle large barn fire in Trotwood

Local News

Barn Fire

Barn Fire in Trotwood (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled a large barn fire in Trotwood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Crews were dispatched to a barn in the 5000 block of Seybold Road shortly after 4:30 am Monday. A 2 NEWS crew at the scene found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

No other information has been released regarding the fire. 2 NEWS is working for you to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

