Crews battle large barn fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled a large barn fire in Trotwood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Crews were dispatched to a barn in the 5000 block of Seybold Road shortly after 4:30 am Monday. A 2 NEWS crew at the scene found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

No other information has been released regarding the fire. 2 NEWS is working for you to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

