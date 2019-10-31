Crews battle house fire in West Milton

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling a house fire at a residence in West Milton.

The flames broke out at a home in the 5100 block of Monroe-Concord Road just before 10 pm, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say no one was inside the house at the time and no injuries have yet been reported.

They could not immediately say what caused the fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

