Crews battle house fire in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews from the Piqua Fire Department battled a house fire Wednesday morning, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

A passerby called to report a fire that broke out at a house on the corner of Green St. and College St. in Piqua Wednesday morning. When crews arrived, the home was “fully charged,” meaning while the fire was contained to one room, smoke filled the home.

Piqua Fire said they knocked the fire down quickly.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There are no reports on injuries as a result.

