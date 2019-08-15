Crews battle house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled a fire that broke out at a house in Miamisburg Thursday morning, regional dispatch confirmed.

According to authorities, a caller said a house was on fire and everyone got out safely. The house is located in the 500 block of East Pearl Street near East Sycamore Street.

While the house was on fire, someone ran back in for lizards, but everyone got out. No injuries were reported.

The house was a two-story residential home.

