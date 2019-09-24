Water main breaks while crews battle house fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled a house fire in Huber Heights Tuesday morning and a water main broke in the process, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just before 8 am at a residence in the 5000 block of Beth Road near Powell Road. A neighbor saw smoke coming from the roof and woke up the people living in the home.

Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries reported. Fire crews arrived and knocked down the fire quickly. Officials say the fire started in the attic, although no cause has been determined. There is also no estimate of damages.

Residents living in the home will be displaced because the power was cut. While fire crews were battling the fire, a water main broke. Work on repairing that water main has begun.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family affected by the fire.

