Crews battle house fire in Farmersville

Crews battle a fire on Carolyn Drive in Farmersville on Monday, August 19, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

FARMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Farmersville late Monday.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire on Carolyn Drive, near Dean Drive, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Everyone inside got out safely. There were no injuries.

Fire officials did not give an estimate of damage caused by the fire.

