Crews battle house fire in Farmersville

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Crews battle a fire on Carolyn Drive in Farmersville on Monday, August 19, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

FARMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Farmersville late Monday.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire on Carolyn Drive, near Dean Drive, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Everyone inside got out safely. There were no injuries.

Fire officials did not give an estimate of damage caused by the fire.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS