DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Dayton caught fire overnight.

According to District Chief Adam Landis with the Dayton Fire Department, crews responded to a home on Riverside Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Upon arrival, the occupants of the home were already outside.

There was reportedly heavy fire on the first and second floors of the home, so firefighters had to attack the fire from the outside.

No one was injured in the fire, however, two dogs were said to be in the home at the time of the fire. The dogs have not yet been found.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.