Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Crews battle house fire in Dayton for nearly 3 hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews battle a house fire on Kumler Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It took crews nearly three hours to contain a house fire in Dayton early Wednesday.

A 911 call led firefighters to a vacant house on Kumler Avenue, near Superior Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the house.

The fire spread to a nearby home. Authorities aren’t sure if anyone was living at the second house.

Firefighters finally got the fire under control just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not given an estimate of damages caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS