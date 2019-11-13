Crews battle house fire in Dayton for nearly 3 hours

Crews battle a house fire on Kumler Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It took crews nearly three hours to contain a house fire in Dayton early Wednesday.

A 911 call led firefighters to a vacant house on Kumler Avenue, near Superior Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the house.

The fire spread to a nearby home. Authorities aren’t sure if anyone was living at the second house.

Firefighters finally got the fire under control just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not given an estimate of damages caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

