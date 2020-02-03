Crews battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire crews battled a house fire early Monday morning, according to authorities on scene.
Crews on scene say that the fire broke out shortly before 4 am in the 2300 block of Rudby Road in Dayton. The fire began in the bedroom and was contained to the one room.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
