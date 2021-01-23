Crews battle heavy flames reported at Beavercreek townhome

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews worked to extinguish what was described as a heavy fire at a townhome Saturday.

Beavercreek Police dispatch tells 2 NEWS the fire started just after 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bluewing Drive.

Heavy flames were reported at the scene, however the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if anyone was in the townhome at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

