Crews battle heavy flames reported at Beavercreek townhome

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews worked to extinguish what was described as a heavy fire at a townhome Saturday.

Beavercreek Police dispatch tells 2 NEWS the fire started just after 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bluewing Drive.

Heavy flames were reported at the scene, however the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if anyone was in the townhome at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS