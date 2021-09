DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RV in Dayton caught fire Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the fire happened at 3 a.m. on McKinley Street. The RV was fully engulfed in flames, but crews were able to quickly knock it down.

Firefighters said the flames did not reach the house. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.