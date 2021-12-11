WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house in West Carrollton was fully engulfed in flames Saturday.

West Carrollton Police Dispatch said the crews were called to the fire at the home in the 100 block of Robert Street at 1:13 a.m. The house was fully engulfed, but crews were able to get it under control by about 3 a.m.

There’s been no word if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire or if any injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time. 2 NEWS will update this story as we receive more information.