MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on scene of a house fire in Moraine Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to the single-story house on the 3200 block of Outdoor Road. 2 NEWS crews on scene say the house was fully engulfed. Heavy damage can be seen.

Neighbors told 2 NEWS the home is vacant. There’s been no word on if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.