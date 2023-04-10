DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews battled a heavy fire at a vacant home in Dayton on Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a house fire on McKinley Street came in just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Dayton Fire Captain Brad Monnin reported that the roof of the home collapsed and firefighters had to exit and tackle the fire from the outside.

Monnin was unable to confirm if anyone was inside or injured, however, Dispatch reported that the house was vacant.

The structure was reportedly too unsound for crews to conduct a thorough search of the house at the time.