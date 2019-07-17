Crews battle garage fire in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews battled a garage fire in New Lebanon early Wednesday morning, according to the New Lebanon Fire Department.

The call was made for the fire at around 5:30 am Wednesday for a structure fire in the 30 block of Gloria Ave. near U.S. 35.

When crews arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames. The garage and two campers are considered total losses. In addition to the fire, two propane tanks were leaking as well.

Power lines were also down in the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which remains under investigation.

