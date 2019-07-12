Crews battle garage fire in Jefferson Township

Crews battle a garage fire on W. Third St. in Jefferson Township on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews battled a garage fire in Jefferson Township early Friday.

Someone called to report the fire on W. Third Street, near S. Snyder Road, around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a garage covered in flames.

There’s no word on any injuries related to the fire.

Authorities have not released a cause of the fire.

