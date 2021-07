MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling flames at a home in Washington Township Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS crews were called to the home on the 800 block of Revere Village Court around 11:39 a.m. Dispatchers said the fire was reported in the bedroom.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has not been made known.

