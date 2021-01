DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled flames at a vacant home in Dayton on Sunday

Authorities told 2 NEWS a driver reported smoke coming from the home on Randolph Street just after 11 a.m. The back of the house was completely involved however, firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road was closed for a brief period of time while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.