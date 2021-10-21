DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are investigating a “suspicious” fire at a Dayton building Thursday.

The Dayton Fire Department said on Twitter the fire happened at a building in the area of West Third Street and North Broadway Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS crews were called to the fire at the two-story building around 8:55 p.m.

DFD District Chief Andrew Wiley told 2 NEWS a caller said he saw a man set the building on fire and then run off. Nobody was inside the building when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire was put out by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however Wiley said it is considered “suspicious.”