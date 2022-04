GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a barn fire in Beavercreek Township.

Beavercreek Police confirmed that crews are at a fire in the 2000 block of Beaver Valley Road. Several fire crews are at the scene. Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles around.

Beavercreek Township fire crews told 2 NEWS no one was injured. It’s not clear what started the fire at this time.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.