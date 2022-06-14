DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to the scene of a fire on the roof of a commercial building in downtown Dayton.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews evacuated construction workers from the old Mendelson Liquidation Outlet located at 340 East First St. after a fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m.

According to Director in Chief Jeff Lykins, construction crews cut into a container of rubber located on the roof. The rubber caught fire, putting out a heavy amount of smoke, however, the flames were contained to the original vessel.

No one was injured in the fire, Lykins said, and precautions were set to ensure crews did not overheat while in their gear. Precautions included extra medics on the scene as well as air rehab units.

“With the heat index, I believe it’s over 100,” Lykins said. “Wearing fire gear and working in a masonry constructive building, it’s very hot for crews.”

Crews made use of extra water and monitoring to make sure they could safely continue working in the heat.